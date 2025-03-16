Liv Morgan's 874-day run comes to an end at WWE Road to WrestleMania event

Liv Morgan has established herself as one of the most prominent members of WWE's women's division. While she's currently on a hot run, she was on the losing end of her match at the recently concluded Road to WrestleMania live event, where her 874-day run came to an end.

Ad

Morgan was involved in a feud with Rhea Ripley for several months, which concluded with her dropping the Women's World Championship to Mami on the RAW Netflix premiere. However, the two revisited the rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania live event in Dortmund, Germany, last night as they faced off in a Street Fight.

Ripley once again managed to get the better of The Judgment Day star as she pinned the Women's Tag Team Champions to pick up the win. This was Liv Morgan's first singles loss on the live circuit in 874 days, as her previous loss in a one-on-one match came at a house show on October 23, 2022, when she failed to beat Ronda Rousey.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the complete WWE Road to WrestleMania live event results by clicking here.

Liv Morgan will be in action on WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan is currently on one of the best runs of her WWE career. She won the Women's World Championship last year when she defeated Becky Lynch and had an enthralling feud with Rhea Ripley when the latter returned from injury. While Morgan ended up losing the title, it did not take long for her to win gold again, as she and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ad

Liv and Raquel were also blamed for the attack on Jade Cargill. However, Naomi was later revealed to be the mystery attacker. Morgan confronted Cargill on SmackDown this past Friday, which set up a singles match between the two on the blue brand next week.

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan's WrestleMania 41 match is still unclear. However, she and Raquel Rodriguez will likely defend the tag titles against some other team. The Guerita also had an impressive performance at Elimination Chamber, where she was the last person to be eliminated from the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback