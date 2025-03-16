  • home icon
  WWE Road to WrestleMania results: Current champion suffers loss, Rhea Ripley wardrobe malfunction, Gunther vs. AJ Styles (Dortmund, 03/15)

WWE Road to WrestleMania results: Current champion suffers loss, Rhea Ripley wardrobe malfunction, Gunther vs. AJ Styles (Dortmund, 03/15)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 16, 2025 06:20 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Gunther (Images from wwe.com)
Rhea Ripley and Gunther (Images from wwe.com)

WWE kicked off the Europe live event tour with a house show in Dortmund, Germany, on March 15. The show featured many notable names from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event started with a United States Championship match as LA Knight put his title on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura. The Megastar recently won back the gold from the Japanese star after losing it at Survivor Series 2024. He managed to successfully defend the title against Nakamura.

The Women's Intercontinental Championship match saw Lyra Valkyria retain her title against Zoey Stark. German fans also got to see their local star Ludwig Kaiser, who defeated Austin Theory in a singles match.

Elsewhere on the show, The Motor City Machine Guns defeated DIY in a tag team match, while Penta got a win over Chad Gable. Fan-favorite Jey Uso was also in action. The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match winner defeated Dominik Mysterio to continue his momentum ahead of the biggest match of his career at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Rhea Ripley rekindled an old rivalry at the event as she faced Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan in a Street Fight. Mami almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the match as her innerwear got ripped. However, she overcame the difficulty to pick up another win over her archrival. The Eradicator also got the better of Raquel Rodriguez as she delivered a Riptide to her after the match.

The event was headlined by Gunther, who defended the World Heavyweight Championship against AJ Styles in a Steel Cage match. The Ring General continued his dominant run as he defeated The Phenomenal One in an enthralling match.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania results

Here are the complete results from the WWE Live event in Dortmund, Germany, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

  • United States Title Match – LA Knight (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Women’s International Title Match – Lyra Valkyria (c) def. Zoey Stark
  • Ludwig Kaiser defeated Austin Theory
  • Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)
  • Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan in a Street Fight
  • Penta defeated Chad Gable
  • Jey Uso defeated Dominik Mysterio
  • World Heavyweight Title Cage Match – Gunther (c) retained over AJ Styles

Edited by Pratik Singh
