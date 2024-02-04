Liv Morgan's advice to WWE couples: "Have a riding buddy and ride with someone else" (Exclusive)

WWE has a handful of power couples who, in addition to being at home, also spend a lot of time together at work. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Liv Morgan playfully advised WWE couples to ride with a different superstar instead of their partner.

Liv Morgan made her in-ring return at the Royal Rumble as the 30th entrant in the Women's Rumble match. She was among the superstars at the premiere of the new Hulu show Love & WWE: Bianca Belair & Montez Ford and was excited to see her fellow co-workers in a reality TV series.

Sportskeeda's Emily Mae asked Morgan whether she had any suggestions for the couples in pro wrestling. The former SmackDown Women's Champion, whose relationship status is often a topic of debate, claimed that it would be nice if the couples weren't always together. Liv Morgan explained:

"Advice for WWE couples specifically. I mean, I don't know. Maybe you want to ride together separately. That's a lot of time together. That's together at home, that's together at work, that's together on a five-hour car rides, that's together on the airplane. I'm kidding. Maybe I'm not kidding. Maybe have a riding buddy and ride with someone else. Get some break time, and get to miss each other a little bit." [From 02:12 to 02:39]

Liv Morgan says WWE's Bianca Belair and Montez Ford love being together

As expected, Liv Morgan spoke glaringly about Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, who she believed were amongst the most genuine people in the business.

While many couples might get tired of each other over time, Morgan claimed that Belair and Ford don't face such troubles as they enjoy each other's company.

Morgan was grateful to be friends with the WWE stars and wished them nothing but the best as they gave fans a deeper look into their lives outside the ring.

"Bianca and Ken, though, don't have that issue. They love being together all the time; bless them," added Morgan. [From 02:40 to end]

After months of absence due to a shoulder injury, Morgan finally made her comeback at the Royal Rumble, and there are multiple ways she could end up with a major WrestleMania match despite falling short at the premium live event.

