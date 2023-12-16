Liv Morgan was arrested last night at 10:04 PM. Now, this article will look at what the WWE Wellness Policy says about a superstar being arrested.

She was arrested for "possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of drug, possibly synthetic cannabinoid." Morgan is set to be arraigned on February 12, 2024, where she will enter a plea. In Florida, she could be sentenced to a maximum of one year of jail for each of the charges. It remains to be seen how the trial plays out.

However, in WWE, Liv Morgan could also be punished for being arrested. She has been absent from the ring for a while due to an injury.

The WWE Wellness Policy is clear as to the consequences of being arrested for the use, possession, purchase, sale, or distribution of drugs. The policy says that in such a case, the WWE star would be subject to being immediately fired.

"Any WWE Talent, who is arrested, convicted or who admits to a violation of law relating to use, possession, purchase, sale or distribution of drugs will be in material breach of his/her contract with WWE and subject to immediate dismissal."

However, this does not mean Liv Morgan will be fired, as it will be up to WWE how the authorities interpret the seriousness of her arrest, given it's her first such offense. There could be other punishments instead, including suspension. Other penalties could be levied as well, depending on tests for marijuana.

Given that the star is away from the ring, it remains to be seen how the company addresses it.

