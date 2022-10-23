Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan seems to be undergoing a change in attitude after her loss to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Liv faced Sonya Deville in a one-on-one matchup. The match ended in a double count-out as the two women brawled at ringside.

However, the former Riott Squad member put up an exclamation point when she superplexed Sonya into a pile of steel chairs in the ring. This came just a week after Morgan put Deville through a table in a devastating backstage attack.

This week on SmackDown LowDown, Megan Morant caught up with the 28-year-old superstar to get some light as to what has gotten into her. The star, however, seemed off and not her usual self. Liv just smiled and had one line for the WWE correspondent.

"Do you know what Megan? I've never felt more alive." [From 0:13 - 0:20]

You can watch the interview segment here:

The WWE Universe has taken note of Liv Morgan's turn to the dark side

While Liv Morgan has been brutally assaulting Sonya Deville for the past two weeks, her actions have not gone unnoticed by fans.

Several members of the WWE Universe took to social media to point out Liv's character change. Some even went to the extent of calling her a "menace."

Check out the tweets below:

Some fans welcomed the change and liked the fact that the former Money in the Bank winner was showing a feisty, more aggressive side of herself.

The former Women's Champ will be on WWE's the Bump this week and the show's hosts will look to get more answers from the star on the recent character change.

What do you think of the new Liv Morgan? Sound off in the comments section below.

