Liv Morgan's opponent for WWE Clash at the Castle confirmed on SmackDown

Liv Morgan's next challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship has been determined on the latest episode of SmackDown in a Gauntlet match.

Sonya Deville, Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Xia Li, Natalya and Shayna Baszler were the competitors in the match. Before the bout began, Morgan came out to the ring for an in-ring segment and addressed her controversial victory over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

Although she pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet at the event to retain the title, she tapped out to the armbar before the third count. Rousey was fined for attacking the referee after the match and she's currently suspended.

Sonya Deville interrupted Liv Morgan and expressed her interest in dethroning Liv for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Aliyah then came out to start the match. Deville eliminated her with the Devil's Advocate a few minutes in.

Raquel Rodriguez was the next competitor, and she eliminated Sonya by slamming her onto the mat. Shotzi was up next and failed to move on to the next round, as she too was eliminated by Rodriguez. Raquel also eliminated Xia Li, leaving two more opponents left.

WWE veteran Natalya came out next, and just like the previous women, she was also eliminated from the match by Raquel Rodriguez. The final competitor was Shayna Baszler, who managed to overcome the former NXT Women's Champion. She pinned the latter to emerge victorious.

It has been confirmed that Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Title against The Queen of Spades at WWE Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom next month.

Check out the full results of SmackDown here:

Will Shayna Baszler finally win the SmackDown Women's Title at the event? Sound off in the comments below!

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far