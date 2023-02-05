Liv Morgan says it's always a pleasure to get her "a** kicked" by 43-year-old WWE veteran

Liv Morgan has been on an upward trajectory in WWE over the last year. Her ascent to the top continued at Royal Rumble, where she emerged as the ironwoman of the women's battle royal. During the multi-woman match, she had a brief interaction with the returning Michelle McCool and she had some interesting things to say about it.

Michelle McCool has wrestled sporadically since losing the 'Loser Leaves WWE' match against Layla in 2011. The former Divas Champion has often shown up during women's Royal Rumble matches over the years. This year was no different, as Michelle entered the bout at #25 and eliminated Tamina before being thrown over the top rope by Rhea Ripley.

McCool also had a brief altercation with Liv Morgan during the match. After the event, the 43-year-old sent a message to the former SmackDown Women's Champion, calling her an "Absolute Rockstar." Liv was quick to acknowledge the WWE veteran's praise, stating that it was a pleasure for her to get her "a** kicked" by the former.

There was recently uproar on social media from fans who urged Triple H to bring back Michelle McCool after her performance at the Royal Rumble. It'll be interesting to see if the two-time Divas Champion returns for one final stint.

Liv Morgan will have a chance to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39

While the SmackDown Women's title match is locked in for WrestleMania 39, Bianca Belair's opponent for the Showcase of Immortals is yet to be discovered.

Belair's challenger will be determined at Elimination Chamber later this month, where six women will battle inside the ominous structure with a chance to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

So far, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Natalya and Nikki Cross have punched their tickets into the match. The final entrant will be determined on RAW next week.

While Liv Morgan is a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion, the former NXT star has never been the women's champion of the red brand. She came close on multiple occasions during her feud with Becky Lynch but could not get the job done.

