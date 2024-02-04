Liv Morgan says fans will witness the unseen side of a WWE couple: "Now the world gets to see them in their most intimate moments" (Exclusive)

The world of professional wrestling is tremendously unique, as talents like Liv Morgan play characters to entertain the audience. However, seeing the performers as their authentic selves is really refreshing, and that's what fans should expect from Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's new show, according to Morgan.

Fresh off a return at the Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae during her appearance at the premiere of the new Love & WWE: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford reality series on Hulu.

Morgan couldn't wait for fans to watch the TV show, believing they would see a side of Ford and Belair that WWE Universe isn't accustomed to.

The former Women's Champion said fans don't get to witness Belair and Ford together much in WWE kayfabe. Still, their upcoming show will present the couple in a different avatar as they navigate various aspects of their lives.

"I'm exciting the world to get to see that side of them as well, too, because you don't really get to see much of them ever together on WWE TV. So now the world gets to see them in their most intimate moments, with their families, with their friends, going through struggles, and having blessings. So, I'm just excited to watch," said Morgan. [From 01:16 to 01:34]

They are just great, stand-up people: Liv Morgan on Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

Liv Morgan's WWE career has gone along pretty much the same way as Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, as the trio spent a few years in NXT.

Morgan has known the lovable couple for a while now and waxed lyrical about how they are as human beings.

The natural charisma of both Ford and Belair is evident every week on WWE TV, but Liv Morgan said that the duo are also quite comically "silly" when they are together, away from the wrestling cameras.

Morgan added:

"I've known them for a long time, and they are just great, stand-up people. They are so charismatic, and they are so funny together, so silly together!" [From 01:07 - 01:15]

Liv Morgan wasn't the only WWE star who hyped up Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's new show, as Rhea Ripley also shared her excitement during a recent chat.

You can catch "Love & WWE: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford" exclusively on Hulu.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Also watch:

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE