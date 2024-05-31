Liv Morgan says she loves a qu**kie

Liv Morgan took to social media to make an interesting claim. Morgan is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion and is on the back of a successful title defense against Becky Lynch this week.

At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Morgan became the new Women's World Champion. She defeated Lynch to win her second-ever singles championship in the company.

Morgan, who recently pulled up to the red carpet for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, took to her Instagram story and claimed she loved a quickie. By qu**kie, the Women's World Champion was referring to catching a quick flight.

"We love a qu**kie," wrote Morgan.

Trending

Screenshot of Liv's Instagram story

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram story here.

Bully Ray believes WWE intentionally didn't air the kiss between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio

Bully Ray believes WWE wanted the kiss between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio to be a big deal on social media.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray pointed out how the dynamics have seemingly changed under Triple H compared to how things were during the Vince McMahon era. He said:

"I don't think they wanted it to be on TV. I think they wanted it to live on social media. I think the WWE did it on purpose. And if somebody really screwed up in the Triple H era, I don't think that would make heads turn as quickly as it would in the McMahon era. If Vince was still there, and they missed that shot, or they went off the air, there would be problems this morning. You would already hear stories about heads rolling. I don't know; for some reason, my gut tells me this was done on purpose."

Liv Morgan's brawl with Rhea Ripley led to the latter suffering a shoulder injury. This eventually led to her relinquishing the Women's World Championship. A feud between the two former tag team partners could be in the works once Ripley gets the green light to return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback