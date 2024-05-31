WWE legend says an alleged mistake during Liv Morgan's kiss with Dominik was done on purpose

Liv Morgan broke the internet by kissing Dominik Mysterio as WWE RAW went off the air. While reacting to the segment, Bully Ray noted that the company might not have aired the kiss during the live broadcast on purpose.

Liv Morgan defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in a brutal steel cage match on RAW, which ended with Dominik inadvertently helping Liv retain her title.

As Morgan exited the ring after the match, the cameras panned on her and Dominik as they shared a tense moment. For many viewers at home, what followed never made their TV screens. Liv Morgan planted a kiss on a seemingly reluctant Dominik, and many felt WWE allegedly made a mistake by not airing the moment.

Bully Ray stated on Busted Open Radio that the promotion intentionally didn't let the kiss make the three-hour show as they wanted the story to be a big deal online.

"I don't think they wanted it to be on TV. I think they wanted it to live on social media." [11:12 onwards]

The numbers garnered by the video of Liv's kiss prove that Bully Ray's theory might have some validity.

The WWE Hall of Famer was convinced there were no missteps on the company's end, or else there would have already been reports of backstage unrest. According to Bully Ray, a botch on TV would have instantly turned heads under the Vince McMahon regime.

Bully continued:

"I think the WWE did it on purpose. And if somebody really screwed up in the Triple H era, I don't think that would make heads turn as quickly as it would in the McMahon era. If Vince was still there and they missed that shot, or they went off the air, there would be problems this morning. You would already hear stories about heads rolling. I don't know; for some reason, my gut tells me this was done on purpose." [14:29 - 15:00]

Bully Ray on whether WWE's recent track record has been error-free

While the product and presentation have improved tremendously since Triple H took charge, the number of production mistakes has also reduced or nearly vanished.

Bully Ray legitimately wondered about the last time an unforeseen blunder from WWE's production impacted the course of a storyline.

The tag team legend could see USA Network officials getting the blame for the Liv Morgan kiss being cut out of RAW, but he still stuck with his original theory, as you can view below:

"Question for you. When was the last time WWE had a major production error that affected a storyline? I mean, I've got to give them the benefit of the doubt. Now, let's just say it was the USA's fault; let's just say the person working in the truck in the USA was supposed to touch the button for the next show to go on and made a mistake. Okay, I understand. I don't think this was a WWE mistake." [14:00 onwards]

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's steamy kiss is a trending story in wrestling that is expected to lead to a highly-anticipated angle on TV in the future.

