Liv Morgan says she is a screamer

Liv Morgan has admitted that she is a screamer. The former Women's World Champion reacted to a clip posted by WWE's official Instagram handle.

Morgan teamed up with her Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. The former Women's Tag Team Champions lost to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

On Instagram, WWE shared a clip of Morgan screaming at the referee during the match. Reacting to it, the 30-year-old made an interesting comment.

"Told yall I was a screamer," wrote Morgan.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram comment:

Morgan is a member of Judgment Day and in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio. In January, she lost the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley, who became a two-time champion.

What's the latest on Liv Morgan's injury?

WrestleVotes has provided the latest on Liv Morgan's injury. The former WWE Women's World Champion was busted open during the tag team match on Monday Night RAW.

During a Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, it was reported that the 30-year-old had to get a couple of stitches after the injury.

"She got a couple of stitches afterward. Everything I've heard is that she's fine and that's good but it looked great. Blood in a women's match on a Monday Night RAW always stands out. I don't think it was planned but it looked good."

Morgan will compete in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She defeated IYO SKY to qualify for the match and, based on Charlotte Flair's decision, will have an opportunity to compete for the WWE Women's World Championship or the Women's Championship. Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and two more superstars will also compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Last year, Liv participated in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, which also featured Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and eventual winner Becky Lynch.

