Liv Morgan says she wants a shot at Asuka's RAW Women's Championship

The RAW Women's Champion has a target on her back!

Asuka defended her RAW Women's title against Nia Jax at WWE Backlash.

RAW Women's Champion Asuka defended her title against the Irresistible Force, Nia Jax, at Backlash. The match ended in a double count-out, leading to Asuka retaining her title. While Nia Jax might not be done with Asuka, another WWE Superstar has expressed her desire to want a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

Soon after the RAW Women's Championship match at WWE Backlash, Liv Morgan tweeted the following, saying that she wants Asuka's title.

I want it https://t.co/abccZoN6nw — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 15, 2020

Liv Morgan was repackaged and brought back earlier this year, and she has impressed everyone a lot with her improved in-ring skills and new-found attitude. Will we see her step-up to the RAW Women's Championship picture soon?

Asuka - the RAW Women's Champion

The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka won the Women's Money in the Bank match last month. Next night on RAW, Becky Lynch made a huge announcement by revealing that she will be away for a while due to her pregnancy and the MITB match was for the RAW Women's Championship, thus crowning Asuka as the new champion. With this victory, Asuka also became the second Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE, after Bayley.

While no one had any doubts about Asuka's in-ring abilities, she has impressed everyone recently with her character work. She currently sits at the top of the RAW Women's roster, but she has many credible opponents who can end her reign anytime!