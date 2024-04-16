Liv Morgan seemingly reacts after unfortunate rumor on Rhea Ripley emerges

Rhea Ripley reportedly suffered an injury on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW when Liv Morgan attacked her.

At WrestleMania 40, Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch. She has surpassed a year as champion but could be forced to vacate her title due to an injury she reportedly suffered during her segment with Morgan.

On Twitter/X, Morgan sent out a short two-word message, seemingly reacting to the report of Ripley's injury and her being forced to relinquish the title.

"Watch me," wrote Morgan.

Morgan and Ripley were former tag team partners. However, the latter's betrayal saw the two superstars go their separate paths, with Ripley joining The Judgment Day.

Before returning from her latest injury during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble, Morgan was written off television after an attack by The Eradicator.

Liv Morgan previously claimed she wants the Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan has admitted that she wants to take away the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley.

After returning at the Royal Rumble, the former SmackDown Women's Champion said that the last stop of her "revenge tour" was The Eradicator and her title. Morgan said:

"My whole life has been obstacle after obstacle, so I’m really no stranger to it, whether it’s Nia Jax, who wanted to involve herself in my business, whether it’s Becky Lynch wanting to make every single thing about her. It doesn’t matter because one thing will always remain the same, and it’s that the very last stop of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is and always will be Rhea Ripley and the Women’s World Championship. So I’m not gonna cry about it, Cathy Kelley, and if I were you, I’d just watch me."

Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and will be hoping to get her hands on the Women's World Championship, especially if Ripley is forced to vacate the title.

