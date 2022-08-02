Liv Morgan seemingly takes credit for Ronda Rousey being suspended by WWE

Liv Morgan has seemingly taken credit for Ronda Rousey being suspended by WWE.

At SummerSlam, Rousey was unsuccessful in her attempt to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in a match that ended in controversy. Post-match, The Baddest Woman On The Planet assaulted the referee. The incident has now led to WWE suspending her as well as imposing a fine.

Reacting to the news, Liv Morgan quoted WWE's announcement and responded with a GIF of herself. Check out the SmackDown Women's Champion's reaction here:

After losing the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank premium live event courtesy of a cash-in from Morgan, Rousey earned herself a rematch at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

The ending stages of the rematch saw the champion tap out. However, Rousey's shoulder was on the mat, which led to a three-count from the referee.

Liv Morgan took a shot at Ronda Rousey following her win at SummerSlam

Liv Morgan's win at SummerSlam over Ronda Rousey remains the biggest victory of her career so far.

In the aftermath of her win, Morgan dubbed herself the "new baddest woman on the planet." In one of her most recent tweets, the SmackDown Women's Champion also suggested that she 'loves' the business more than Rousey:

"AND STILL SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION But new baddest woman on the planet because I love this more."

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

With this win, it's now anyone's guess as to what plans WWE has in store for Morgan going forward, and which superstar she will feud against on the blue brand.

Interestingly enough, former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley - who has teased the possibility of challenging Morgan for her title - made her return under the red brand.

At SummerSlam, The Role Model introduced a new faction featuring Io Shirai, who is now known as Iyo Sky. The third member of the faction of the group turned out to be the returning Dakota Kai.

