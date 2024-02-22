Liv Morgan seen with former Universal Champion and current superstar ahead of Elimination Chamber Perth

Liv Morgan has shared a new set of photos after arriving in Australia for WWE Elimination Chamber Perth.

Morgan will compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to determine the #1 contender for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. She will share the chamber with Becky Lynch, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, and Bianca Belair.

In her latest Instagram post, Morgan was seen hanging out with Kevin Owens and Shayna Baszler in Australia.

"Rottnest Island," wrote Morgan.

Liv Morgan is ready to take her revenge on Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley are former tag team partners. However, The Eradicator eventually betrayed Morgan and joined The Judgment Day.

Morgan, who returned to WWE television during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, was written off TV after an attack by Ripley.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has stated that she is ready to take revenge on Ripley. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Morgan said:

"She [Rhea Ripley] quite literally took everything from me. And so, it is safe to say that it is all I thought about. There were hurdles there, because there was a lot of emotional challenges for me to get over. I learned that it is not best to strike when you are emotionally charged. So I've had a lot of time to sit, I've had a lot of time to think, I've had a lot of time to settle, and now I'm ready to take action."

After returning during the Women's Royal Rumble, Morgan once again came close to winning the match. However, she was eliminated by the eventual winner, Bayley.

The 29-year-old has instead shifted her focus on the Elimination Chamber Match. She defeated Zoey Stark to qualify for the match and will hope to beat five other superstars.

