Liv Morgan sends two-word message following major RAW win

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan sent out a message on social media following the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

On the February 12 edition of the red brand, the 29-year-old defeated Zoey Stark to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The winner of that bout will challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Current champion Rhea Ripley is also scheduled to defend her title against Nia Jax at the Premium Live Event.

Liv Morgan took to Instagram to send a message to the WWE Universe following her win against Zoey Stark. The former Women's Tag Team Champion shared a video clip that aired on RAW before her qualifying match:

"All aboard 😈," she wrote.

You can check the Instagram post below:

Liv Morgan issues warning to Rhea Ripley following her WWE return

Morgan suffered a shoulder injury in July 2023 during a tag team match against Bayley and Dakota Kai, who also got injured during the match. However, Liv was written off WWE Television following a vicious attack by Rhea Ripley.

Liv Morgan returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, entering the Women's Rumble Match at No.30. The former SmackDown Women's Champion made it to the final two before getting eliminated by Bayley.

During a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, the female superstar claimed that Rhea Ripley took everything away from her. She further stated that she was ready to take her revenge against The Eradicator:

"She [Rhea Ripley] quite literally took everything from me. And so, it is safe to say that it is all I thought about. There were hurdles there, because there was a lot of emotional challenges for me to get over. I learned that it is not best to strike when you are emotionally charged. So I've had a lot of time to sit, I've had a lot of time to think, I've had a lot of time to settle, and now I'm ready to take action," she said.

Expand Tweet

With six women entering the Chamber on February 24 and Rhea Ripley defending her title against Nia Jax, it will be interesting to see which two women will compete for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Who do you think will win the Women's Elimination Chamber match? Will Rhea Ripley defend her title in Australia? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE