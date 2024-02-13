Liv Morgan sends a 2-word message after winning her first RAW match in 294 days

Liv Morgan made her televised WWE in-ring return to singles competition on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. After her match, she sent out a two-word message.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion faced Zoey Stark on the red brand this week in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. She won the bout and will collide with five other superstars inside the unforgiving steel structure in Perth, Australia, later this month. This was the first time she won a match on RAW since April 24, 2023, which was 294 days ago. That night, she teamed up with Bianca Belair and Raquel Rodriguez to take on Damage CTRL in a trios match.

After her victory on WWE RAW this week, Liv Morgan took to X to share a tweet with the words Elimination Chamber with her name in it, as she earned a spot in the match.

"#eLIVination Chamber #CryAboutIt," she wrote.

Liv Morgan, on her character change in WWE

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has portrayed a babyface for most of her run on the main roster. She's popular with the fans and is one of the top faces on the women's roster.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Liv Morgan commented on why she changed her character. She used to have teardrops on her face, but she said she wiped them away because she didn't have anything to cry about anymore.

"I used to come out with teardrops on my face. Always. Up to interpretation, am I crying tears of sadness? Am I crying tears of happiness? Who knows? But now, I have wiped my tears because I have no reason to cry, and now you can cry about it," she said.

It'll be interesting to see whether Liv Morgan overcame five other women to win the Elimination Chamber match in Australia.

