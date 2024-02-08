Liv Morgan opens up about major character change

Liv Morgan has explained the reason behind her major character change in WWE. The RAW star has become very popular over the past few years.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion returned from her hiatus as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27. She eliminated Jade Cargill but was quickly booted out of the ring by Bayley to end the match. Liv Morgan will be facing Zoey Stark in a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber event later this month.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, the 29-year-old revealed why she changed her character. She noted that she used to have teardrops on her face but has wiped them away because she has nothing to cry about anymore.

"I used to come out with teardrops on my face. Always. Up to interpretation, am I crying tears of sadness? Am I crying tears of happiness? Who knows? But now, I have wiped my tears because I have no reason to cry, and now you can cry about it," she said. [From 36:49 - 37:02]

Liv Morgan sends message to WWE Universe

Liv Morgan has delivered a message to her fans who have supported her throughout her career.

During her conversation on WWE's The Bump, the veteran thanked her fans for their support. Morgan noted that it has been a long six months, and she has so much to show the fans moving forward.

"Just thank you for sticking by me. Thank you for being on this journey with me. Thank for progressing with me, thank you for growing with me, and we have so much more work to do and I'm so excited. I have so much more to show you guys, and just thank you. Simply thank you. It has been a long six months," she said. [From 38:04 - 38:21]

Liv Morgan's former tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, noted that she missed her friend during her six-month hiatus. It will be interesting to see if the former Women's Tag Team Champions reunite on WWE television sometime down the line.

