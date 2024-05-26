Liv Morgan sends a bold message after winning the WWE Women's World Championship beating Becky Lynch

At the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to win the WWE Women's World Championship. The newly crowned champion received an accidental assist from Dominik Mysterio.

The win marked Liv Morgan's second-ever singles championship victory in the company. She is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and has held the Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

After dethroning Lynch, Morgan took to social media to share a photo of herself and sent a bold message.

"If you don’t like it, you can cry about it.. but if I were you.. I’d watch me," she wrote.

Check out Morgan's tweet below.

The Women's World Championship was relinquished by Rhea Ripley after she suffered a shoulder injury in a brawl with Morgan. On the April 22, 2024, episode of RAW, the 29-year-old came close to winning the title but was unsuccessful, as Lynch walked out as the champion.

Matt Morgan believes Becky Lynch will re-sign with WWE

Becky Lynch's current contract situation is unclear and it remains to be seen whether she will re-sign with WWE. Meanwhile, fans and pro wrestling personalities have been speculating about her future in the business.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan predicted that Lynch would stay with the company, much like her husband, Seth Rollins. He said:

"She ain't going nowhere. [You gotta think so but geez, they are cutting into the wire with one of their top stars.] Okay, but they have their family together. They both go in the same [tour bus]. (...) The fact they have all of that, they have so much money, they're gonna make more money, the company's still growing. They have more money to go get, quite frankly. She's not going nowhere. It makes no sense."

Following her loss to Morgan, Lynch could invoke her rematch clause, leading to another showdown between the two superstars. Meanwhile, fans should expect Rhea Ripley to play a crucial role in the storyline once she is ready to return.

