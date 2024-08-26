Liv Morgan sends a cryptic 4-word message a week before Bash in Berlin 2024

Liv Morgan is set for a huge mixed tag team match at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024. The Women's World Champion sent a cryptic four-word message on social media ahead of the marquee matches of the premium live event in Germany.

Surprisingly enough, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will not be running it back for the Women's World Championship. At SummerSlam 2024, Morgan ended Rhea Ripley's two-year streak of not being pinned. The former also took The Eradicator's implied boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, from her. On WWE television, Morgan and Mysterio are a full-blown couple.

In a cryptic message a week before Bash in Berlin, Liv Morgan put out a tweet saying "and just like that," followed by a seemingly disgruntled emoji. This could also potentially be in reference to the TV show "Sex and the City" - something that even Dominik was tweeting about in a rather cryptic way. There's no way to know what she was actually talking about here.

Liv Morgan explained why Dominik Mysterio wouldn't betray her as he did to Rhea Ripley

There is always the worry that the betrayer will either become betrayed or repeat that pattern. Some have been concerned that Dominik will do the same with Liv Morgan as he did to Rhea Ripley in a matter of time.

Morgan doesn't seem to share those same fears. Speaking to TMZ, the Women's World Champion said she accepts Dominik for who he is and isn't even worried in the slightest.

"It's because I understand Dominik and I accept him exactly for who he is. And I think that's what is different between me and Rhea Ripley and me and his father. They didn't accept him but I do. [...] So, I'm not a slight bit worried, not even a little bit. I haven't even thought that way. You're crazy for thinking that way," she said.

It will be interesting to see how things play out. At Bash in Berlin next Saturday, things will get heated up as The Terror Twins Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are set to face Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

