Liv Morgan sends cryptic message to Judgment Day member while being away from WWE; seemingly hints at something huge

Liv Morgan sent a cryptic message to her Judgment Day stablemate and tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez. The 30-year-old superstar is slated to take some time off from WWE TV.

Ad

One-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions has landed a role in the film titled: Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. Renowned director Takashi Miike will direct the movie, which will start filming in May, and hence, Morgan will not be appearing on WWE programming for the foreseeable future.

Taking to Instagram, Morgan reacted to Rodriguez's post, who already misses her tag team partner. The Miracle Kid made a cryptic comment to remind Raquel about what the latter was supposed to do while she was away, seemingly hinting at something big.

Ad

Trending

"I love u my sister 🖤✨U know what to do while im gone," wrote Morgan.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram comment in the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raquel Rodriguez believes she will eventually have to walk away from Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez believes all tag teams eventually break up, and the same could happen in her and Liv Morgan's case.

Speaking on the INSIGHT, the other half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was asked about the possibility of splitting with Morgan. Rodriguez revealed she was really enjoying her time as a member of The Judgment Day, and walking away from Morgan would break her heart. However, she was aware of how the business works and noted that it was a realistic possibility for the future. She said:

Ad

"I don’t want to think about it [breaking up with Liv Morgan]; it’s too sad to me. I know [it’s a great story]. It's one of those things where everybody knows that all the tag teams have to get broken up eventually. They all have to fight each other eventually. I’m just really enjoying my time being in cahoots with her and being a part of [The Judgment Day]. I don’t want to think about the time that she's going to break my heart, or I could break hers. I could turn on her. That's a possibility."

Ad

WWE hasn't confirmed if Morgan and Rodriguez will be forced to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championship while the former is away from the company to focus on her other venture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More