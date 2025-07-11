Liv Morgan sends first message to Roxanne Perez after she joined The Judgment Day and replaced her as Women's Tag Team Champion

Liv Morgan sent her first message to Roxanne Perez after the latter officially joined The Judgment Day. The two had briefly come face-to-face before Morgan got injured.
Morgan's injury forced her out of action and also compelled her to give up on the Women's Tag Team Championship. The title was handed to Roxanne Perez via the Freebird Rule after Finn Balor requested General Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce to keep the titles within The Judgment Day, specifically on Raquel Rodriguez.
On X/Twitter, Morgan reacted to Perez's message after The Prodigy claimed that she won't let her or Rodriguez down at WWE Evolution. The 31-year-old sent a two-word message wishing Perez the best for her first title defense.
"Good luck," wrote Morgan.
Nikki Bella confirms that she still has unfinished business with Liv Morgan
Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan were involved in a segment before the latter's untimely injury. The Judgment Day member planted the Hall of Famer with an Oblivion after interrupting her on Monday Night RAW.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bella broke character and praised Morgan's character work. She bemoaned the 31-year-old's sudden injury and touched upon the "super epic" program they were about to work on together for Evolution II. She also jumped back into character and said she still had unfinished business with the Judgment Day member.
“I mean, obviously, was I so bummed about Liv’s [Morgan] injury? Of course. We all are. Liv is such an incredible character. And she and I, we have a lot of layers, not only in our characters but also history and chemistry there. We were about to do something super epic, super personal, and it was gonna be really amazing. So that didn’t pan out the way I wanted. But hey, the beauty of wrestling is we’re always here, and we always come back. So, you know, I think I’m gonna have to stick around to put her in her place when she comes back," Bella said.
Liv Morgan was set for a feud against Nikki Bella heading into the Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen whether the company will decide to resume their program after Morgan returns from her hiatus.
