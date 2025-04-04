Liv Morgan sends a four-word message on behalf of Dominik Mysterio; clears the air

Liv Morgan has gone to social media on behalf of her on-screen mate Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day duo is signed to Monday Night RAW and often finds themselves in the middle of trouble.
Mysterio is involved in the WWE Intercontinental Championship picture with Finn Balor, Penta, and the reigning champion, Bron Breakker. On last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Mysterio and Balor defeated Breakker and Penta in a tag team match. Meanwhile, Morgan's latest victory on TV was against Jade Cargill, whom she defeated via pinfall on SmackDown.
On X, Morgan sent a four-word message on behalf of her on-screen partner, clearing the air by claiming they are "innocent:"
"We’re innocent your honor," wrote Morgan.
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
Check out Morgan's post on X:
Liv Morgan finds it attractive that Dominik Mysterio went to prison
Dominik Mysterio went to prison in kayfabe after he was arrested for invading the Mysterio household with Rhea Ripley.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Liv Morgan admitted that she found Mysterio attractive for becoming more powerful after prison. She believes prison couldn't "take" Mysterio. Morgan said:
"That's not necessarily why I found him attractive, but do I find it attractive that he went to prison and he just transitioned to that lifestyle and he came out better, stronger, smarter, wiser?" Morgan said. "I think that is so attractive. He went to prison and came out a more powerful man. Prison cannot take him. I think prison would eat you up, but prison could not take Daddy Dom."
Mysterio and Morgan's WrestleMania 41 opponents are yet to be announced. Dirty Dom is expected to be in a multi-man match for the Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could be defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. They became three-time champions by defeating Bayley and Naomi on an episode of Monday Night RAW several weeks ago.