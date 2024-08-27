Liv Morgan sends a four-word message after narrowly escaping from Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan sent a four-word message on social media. This came after The Judgment Day once again engaged in a brawl with The Terror Twins.

During the show's opening segment, The Judgment Day was confronted by the Latino World Order. Following the faction's victory in an eight-man tag team match, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest confronted Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and the rest of the group.

After narrowly escaping The Terror Twins' wrath, Morgan sent a four-word message on Twitter/X. She also took a dig at The Eradicator and Damian Priest.

"& just like that," wrote Morgan.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out Morgan's tweet:

Expand Tweet

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Morgan successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Ripley. During the match's closing moments, Mysterio helped Morgan retain the title, betraying The Eradicator in the process.

Liv Morgan wants to prove six things with Dominik Mysterio in their feud with The Terror Twins

Liv Morgan has admitted that she wants to prove that she and Dominik Mysterio are the best, most iconic, historic, hottest, most powerful, and dominant couple in WWE.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Morgan briefly opened up about The Judgment Day's rivalry with former members of the faction. Morgan said:

"There's so much hatred that this could go on as long as possible. But totally willing and hopefully ending it at Bash in Berlin when Daddy Dom and I completely, you know, cement that we are the best couple in WWE, the most iconic, the most historic, the hottest, the most powerful, and the most dominant."

At the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, Morgan and Mysterio will face Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match. This will also be the first time in years Mysterio will stand across the ring from Ripley and Priest, who played a major role in his recruitment to The Judgment Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.