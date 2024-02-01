Liv Morgan sends a four-word message after her WWE return at the Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan made a splash when she returned at WWE Royal Rumble this past Saturday. Following the event, the former SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media to send a four-word message.

Morgan was previously written off WWE television due to her suffering a real-life injury. The company sent her off after an attack by current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

During the 30-Women Royal Rumble Match, Morgan entered at #30 before being last eliminated by eventual winner Bayley. Responding to a video posted by WWE's official Instagram handle, Morgan sent a four-word message, claiming that she also missed competing inside the squared circle.

"I’ve missed u more," wrote Morgan.

Liv Morgan sent a message following her WWE return

Following her return in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Liv Morgan sent a cryptic message to fans.

Speaking in a digital exclusive interview, the former SmackDown Women's Champion opened up about her future goals. Morgan said:

"What's different? Wow! Let's see, like you said, I was the very last woman eliminated from the Rumble this year, just like I was the very last woman eliminated last year. So yay! Good for me. I came so close twice. But what's different is close [is] just not good enough anymore. I want more, I need more and luckily for me, I don't need to win the Rumble to get what I want. Watch me."

Before being written off WWE television, Morgan was attacked by Rhea Ripley. Hence, there is a possibility of her going after the WWE Women's World Championship.

Other top names, including Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, and Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley, have all indicated going after Ripley's title. It remains to be seen which superstar The Eradicator will face at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan's return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

