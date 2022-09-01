"I love you endlessly"- Liv Morgan sends a heartfelt message to former WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan sent a heartwarming message to former Divas Champion Mickie James on her birthday.

James signed with WWE in 2003 and competed in the company's developmental territory at Ohio Valley Wrestling.

James is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling but participated in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. She was the #20 entrance and successfully eliminated Michelle McCool but was eventually eliminated by her former rival, Lita, all within 12 minutes.

Mickie James took to Twitter to post a photo of herself on her birthday.

Responding to the same tweet, the current SmackDown Women's Champion wished her and sent a heartfelt message.

"Happy Birthday Legend Mickie James. I love u endlessly," Morgan tweeted.

Freddie Prinze Jr. criticized Liv Morgan's current booking

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently criticized Liv Morgan's current booking, claiming that the company has made her look weak.

Speaking on the latest Wrestling with Freddie episode, the veteran mentioned that he loves both Shayna Baszler and Morgan, but he is not a fan of the way the two women have been booked.

"I love Shayna Baszler. I think she's great. I think she's super cool. She's completely unique on the roster, the way she wrestles, the way she behaves, the way she looks. I don't think she's been booked great but I love Shayna Baszler. The Liv Morgan story, I love Liv too. I've seen her do great stuff but this story is so weird to me. I don't understand having her look weak going into the pay-per-view."

The former writer added that the company has booked Morgan as a babyface, which might not be a good thing for her. Jr. also said that he's not looking forward to the upcoming match between The Queen of Spades and Morgan.

"If she's the babyface, even if she overcomes it, there's all this history if she tapped out before she got the victory. They played her soft and it's not her fault," Freddie said. "It's a tricky situation. I'm not that hyped for this."

Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Baszler at Clash at the Castle Premium Live event in Cardiff, Wales.

