Liv Morgan sends heartfelt three-word message to top champion amid her recent injury

Liv Morgan took to social media to send a three-word message to her now-former tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan recently suffered an injury and is expected to sit on the sidelines for months. Prior to her injury, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Rodriguez.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Morgan shared a screengrab of her conversation with the former one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. The 28-year-old sent her a three-word message.

"@raquelwwe Miss u buddy," wrote Morgan.

Amid her latest injury, Morgan was forced to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championship. Raquel, meanwhile, has been flying solo but has chosen Shotzi as her new tag team partner.

The duo will compete in a four-way match to determine the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The match will also involve Damage CTRL, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville.

Liv Morgan received a gift from Zelina Vega amid her injury

After suffering an unfortunate shoulder injury, Liv Morgan has been focusing on her recovery.

However, the now-former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion seems to have received a lot of support from her colleagues. Morgan's fellow WWE star, Zelina Vega, recently sent her a bunch of flowers.

Taking to her Instagram story, Morgan thanked Vega and sent her a wholesome message. She wrote:

"Thank u sister @zelinavegawwe."

Morgan is a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. This was her first reign as the Women's Tag Team Champion. She and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to win the titles. However, they were forced to relinquish the titles after just 39 days.

We wish Liv Morgan a speedy recovery.

