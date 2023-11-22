Liv Morgan sends a heartwarming message on the 6th anniversary of Riott Squad

On the sixth anniversary of The Riott Squad, Liv Morgan took to Twitter/X to send a message to her former stablemates, Ruby Soho and Sarah Logan, now known as Valhalla.

The Riott Squad made its debut back in November 2017. The trio shared the ring with top stars, including Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

Taking to Twitter/X, Morgan expressed her love for her former stablemates. Soho (formerly known as Ruby Riott) is currently signed to AEW.

"Happy Riott Squad day to my sisters for life. No matter how much time passes or how much changes in our lives, I love you both unconditionally forever. 11/21/17," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's tweet:

Liv Morgan recently recalled her first-ever women's championship

Taking to Instagram, the former SmackDown Women's Champion sent an emotional message. Check out an excerpt below:

"After years and years of hard work, I finally got an opportunity to prove what my fans and I have known for a long long time, that I was READY. To make this night even more special, it came exactly 20 years after Lita and Trish iconically became the first ever women to main event a WWE show. Even though the red heads won both times, this was the true start of my history in the making & I can’t wait to make more ❤️‍🔥 History has a funny way of repeating itself," she said.

Morgan is currently sidelined with an injury. Before being written off television, she lost the Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez.

