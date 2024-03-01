Liv Morgan sends an interesting six-word message on social media, seemingly takes a shot at critics

Liv Morgan took to social media to seemingly respond to her critics and take a shot at them in the process.

Morgan was recently involved in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, she was unable to become the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship held by Rhea Ripley. Instead, it was Becky Lynch who emerged victorious.

Taking to Twitter/X, Morgan sent out a bold message by stating that she loves to make "old men mad".

"I love making old men mad" wrote Morgan

Check out Morgan's tweet:

After being sidelined due to an injury for months, Morgan finally made her return during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

She once again came close to winning the Rumble but was eliminated by eventual winner Bayley.

Liv Morgan was warned by Becky Lynch after the latest episode of RAW

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan confronted Becky Lynch after the latter interfered during Morgan's singles match against Nia Jax.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Lynch took a shot at the former SmackDown Women's Champion and claimed that she simply wanted to get "retribution" on Jax. Lynch said:

"I know how I would feel if somebody did that to me. I would be pi*sed. I would want to fight them. I understand that. If she wants to fight me, I'll never say no. But, it was one of those things where I wasn't even thinking about her match I wasn't even thinking about the match, I was just thinking about getting my hands on Nia Jax and retribution because it was two weeks in a row... and I'm not just going to sit back and take that,"

Lynch added:

"So, retaliation had to happen, but I do apologize that it was at the expense of Liv. Sorry, I could've handled that a million different ways, but I didn't. If Liv wants to fight about it, she can, or if she wants to cry about it, she can."

Lynch will face Jax in a singles match on next week's RAW. Morgan could get herself involved during the contest.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan's tweet? Sound off in the comment section

