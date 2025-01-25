Liv Morgan sends a message after appearing on SmackDown without Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan has been the subject of many conversations since she lost her Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley on January 6th. Is she mad at Dominik Mysterio? Will she go after the title again? Is this the end of her time on WWE RAW?

While not everything has been answered just yet, Morgan has finally returned to the ring since that fateful night. The Judgment Day member appeared on this week's episode of SmackDown, as she and Raquel Rodriguez interrupted Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, and Nia Jax. Dirty Dom was notably absent. He usually accompanies Liv wherever she goes.

While it seems like the tension between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio is ongoing, the former Women's World Champion hasn't let that affect her momentum. She pinned Bianca Belair in a six-woman Tag Team Match on SmackDown, confirming she's still in the top tier of female stars in WWE.

Morgan took to her official X/Twitter handle to send a strong message. Despite not being a part of the blue brand, she came out on top:

"Not even my show but I am the star 🤩 Go figure," tweeted Morgan.

It remains to be seen if Raquel Rodriguez will help Liv Morgan win the 2025 women's Royal Rumble Match, as she promised. The Judgment Day member will want a rematch with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship she recently lost.

