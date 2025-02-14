Liv Morgan sends a message to Bayley; explains why she feels nervous about her 

Liv Morgan sent a message to Bayley, claiming she feels nervous about The Role Model. The former Women's World Champion reacted to Bayley setting up a sauna and a fire.

Morgan and Bayley will meet in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match. Morgan defeated Iyo Sky to qualify for the match, and Bayley qualified with a win over Lyra Valkyria. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and two more superstars will also compete in the match.

Morgan expressed concern about Bayley knowing about her "Pamela lore" after seeing her Instagram post.

"I get a little nervous when I see you around fire just based on Pamela lore," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram comment:

Bayley has also been appearing on NXT. She will challenge Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match featuring Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. The match will take place on Vengeance Day. The Role Model is a former one-time NXT Women's Champion.

Dominik Mysterio clarified he wasn't trying to cheat on Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio has clarified he wasn't trying to cheat on Liv Morgan after she lost the WWE Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley on the RAW on Netflix premiere.

Speaking to Theonemona, Mysterio stated he would try to steal the title from Ripley and figure something out with Morgan instead of hugging her. He said:

"There is a huge misunderstanding there. Liv and I had agreed that if, for whatever reason she did not end up with the title, I would steal it and run away [from Ripley] and we would figure it out. So that's what I was going for; I was going for the sneak hug, steal the title, and dip."

Morgan and Mysterio's on-screen relationship began at SummerSlam 2024 when Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley, helping Morgan retain the WWE Women's World Championship.

