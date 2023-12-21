Liv Morgan sends a message less than a week after getting arrested

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently sent a message on social media less than a week after getting arrested.

Morgan was last seen on WWE television on July 17, 2023, where she teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to go against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The match ended in favor of Green and Deville. However, before SummerSlam, Liv was written off TV by an attack from Rhea Ripley due to a real-life shoulder injury.

Liv Morgan recently got arrested amid her WWE absence because of possession of marijuana and other possible drugs. You can read more about it here.

After getting arrested, Morgan recently took to her Instagram to send a message for the first time. She wrote that she was joining the Packers for the NFL My Cause My Cleats campaign to donate her custom-worn and autographed Nike dunks and mentioned that the proceeds would be donated to The Boys and Girls Club.

"This year, I am joining the @packers for the @nfl My Cause My Cleats campaign 👟🏈🧀✨You can now bid on my custom worn & autographed LivxPackers themed Nike dunks that I wore to the Packers *winning* game 😈 where 100% of the proceeds are going to be donated to The Boys and Girls Club ✨"

She further explained that The Boys and Girls Club's mission is to help all young people to reach their potential.

"The Boys and Girls Club mission is to help enable all young people across the world to reach their full potential. They create equal opportunities and experiences for youth despite who they are, where they come from, & what their circumstances are 🫶If you can, Bid now 🥰🙏," Morgan wrote in her Instagram post's caption.

WWE's plans for Liv Morgan reportedly won't change despite her arrest

According to a recent report, WWE has already planned storylines for Liv Morgan's return during the build-up to WrestleMania 40.

"We are told that Morgan had already been penciled in as to when she would be returning to company storylines in 2024 and currently, this is not believed to change those plans. The belief was she would be back in by the build to Wrestlemania, and was very much in the mix for what we are told is a 'a high profile program,'" reported Mike Johnson.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Liv Morgan's return. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for her future.

