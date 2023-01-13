Liv Morgan sends a message of "love" to 39-year-old former WWE star after training together

Liv Morgan has her sights set on winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She recently announced her entry into the 30-woman battle royal.

Morgan was recently spotted sharing a training session with former WWE star Summer Rae. Despite being away from the in-ring competition for a while, the 39-year-old veteran was seen running the ropes quite smoothly.

Taking to her Instagram story, Morgan sent a short message to Rae and praised her after the training session.

"I love u!!!!! U killed this," wrote Morgan.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram story for Summer Rae:

In early 2022, Rae made a brief appearance on an episode of SmackDown. She was advertised as a WWE Legend and was seen taunting veteran star Natalya during her match.

Rae finally made her return to in-ring competition at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble and went after Natalya. However, she was eliminated from the match by the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

It remains to be seen if a potential return could be on the cards for the 39-year-old star at some point in the near future.

Liv Morgan will aim to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for a second time

Liv Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion. In 2022, she won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed in on Ronda Rousey to win her first-ever championship in WWE.

WWE @WWE



announced tonight that she will be competing with 29 other women for the opportunity to main event #RoyalRumble is coming up fast! @YaOnlyLivvOnce announced tonight that she will be competing with 29 other women for the opportunity to main event #WrestleMania #RoyalRumble is coming up fast! @YaOnlyLivvOnce announced tonight that she will be competing with 29 other women for the opportunity to main event #WrestleMania! https://t.co/hm3kCc0Ilt

Unfortunately, for Morgan, she lost the title to Rousey at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Post-match, she teased a gimmick change, with fans speculating that her character might take a dark turn.

The 28-year-old star will aim to become a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion this year. The title is currently held by Charlotte Flair, who upon her return dethroned The Baddest Woman On The Planet.

Would you like to see Liv Morgan cross paths with Charlotte Flair in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes