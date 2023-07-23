Liv Morgan sends a message to Rhea Ripley after attacking her

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan set her sights on Rhea Ripley during the show's main event. Morgan has now reacted to her recent interaction with Ripley.

The main event of RAW saw Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Earlier on the same night, Ripley's actions led to Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan reacted to her attack on The Eradicator during last week's RAW. She tweeted the 'Hand Over Mouth' emoji in response to a video covering her assault on Ripley.

Check out Morgan's reaction to her exchange with Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW:

Morgan and Ripley are former tag team partners. Following the duo's split, The Eradicator joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

Vince Russo recently spoke about Rhea Ripley's faction, The Judgment Day

Vince Russo was recently critical of The Judgment Day, claiming there was no unity within the faction.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer spoke about the issues within the group. Russo felt that Rhea Ripley and her stablemates weren't united.

"They put [The] Judgment Day together, but there's no string of unity there. Like, why are these people together? The Four Horseman, okay, those guys should have been together. DX, those guys meant. nWo, those guys were meant. And they never told us. They never told us of a bond. Why are they called [The] Judgment Day? Why do they have all the satanic references? Why is Rhea Ripley like [a] goth? Why is Dominik Mysterio Eddie Guerrero Jr.? Oh my god, it's like there's nothing there with that."

Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion and is expected to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. The two women have crossed paths on a few occasions in recent weeks.

Would you like to see a feud between Ripley and Morgan? Sound off in the comments section below.

