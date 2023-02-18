Liv Morgan sends a message to the WWE Universe ahead of Friday Night SmackDown

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently asked WWE fans to wear her merchandise ahead of tonight's show in Canada.

Tonight's SmackDown will emanate from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Elimination Chamber will also take place from the same location on February 18.

Liv Morgan will face Asuka before the Elimination Chamber. Inside the chamber, she will collide with Nikki Cross, Natalya, Carmella, Asuka, and Raquel Rodriguez to earn the opportunity for the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of a busy two days, the 28-year-old WWE star took to Twitter to request fans to support her by wearing her merch. Additionally, with Morgan's merchandise, the WWE Universe will receive a special letter from her.

"If you're coming to #WWEMontreal tonight, make sure to wear your LIV shirt to receive a #LoveLiv letter," she wrote.

You can check out Morgan's tweet below:

The Miracle Kid has already reigned as the SmackDown Women's Champion by defeating Ronda Rousey at the 2022 Money in the Bank. It remains to be seen what Morgan will do inside the Elimination Chamber to earn the RAW Women's Title shot.

What do you think of Liv Morgan's message to WWE fans? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes