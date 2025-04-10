Liv Morgan sends a one-word message to one of her potential WrestleMania 41 opponents; reacts after a recent title match

Liv Morgan's opponent for WrestleMania 41 has yet to be decided. On social media, she sent a message to Bayley, one of her potential challengers at this year's show.
Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The #1 contenders for their titles will be decided on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, with six teams set to cross paths in a Gauntlet Match.
On Instagram, Morgan reacted to Bayley's post and her photos with a one-word message.
"Omg," wrote Morgan.
Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram comment on Bayley's post:
Bayley was unsuccessful in her attempt to win the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. She was unable to dethrone Lyra Valkyria, but she will be teaming up with her on SmackDown in hopes of earning a shot at the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41.
Sam Roberts has predicted Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodrigeuz's opponents for WrestleMania 41
Sam Roberts believes Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will face Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at WrestleMania 41. He predicted that they would win the Gauntlet Match on SmackDown.
Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated the following:
"I feel like it'll probably be Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. I think that what you're looking at is Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the Women's Tag Team Championship. I think, you know, that's an interesting one. You know, I don't think that's where people saw Liv Morgan going earlier this year. I don't think that's where people saw Bayley going earlier this year. But who knows the circumstances that led us there?"
Bayley is a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion looking to become a three-time champion. Meanwhile, Valkyria remains in contention to become a double champion.
On the other hand, reigning champions Morgan and Rodriguez are in their third reign as the Women's Tag Team Champions.