Liv Morgan sends a one-word message to recently returned WWE Superstar

Liv Morgan sent a one-word message to Bayley after the two women engaged in a back-and-forth on Twitter.

Bayley recently made her return to WWE at the SummerSlam premium live event. The 33-year-old also introduced members of her newest faction in the returning Dakota Kai and former NXT Women's Champion, Iyo Sky (FKA Io Shirai). Upon her comeback, she confronted Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, who were on the back of their RAW Women's Championship clash.

Morgan was recently spotted alongside American TV personality Mike Sorrentino. Reacting to the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion's photo, Bayley wrote, "I hate you."

In response to The Role Model's tweet, Morgan had a one-word reaction: she called the former a 'liar.'

Check out Liv Morgan's response to Bayley:

The trio of Bayley, Kai, and Sky will be in action at Clash at the Castle when they face the trio of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss in a six-woman tag team match.

The WWE Universe's reaction to Liv Morgan's one-word reply to Bayley

In response to Liv Morgan's tweet, the WWE Universe claimed that it was impossible for anyone to hate her. Interestingly enough, fans also claimed that Bayley was instead "jealous" of the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

Additionally, the WWE Universe also brought up the tweets of Bayley showcasing her support for Morgan before Money in the Bank.

Check out the WWE Universe's reactions on Twitter:

Morgan is currently on the back of a win over Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. The controversial ending to the bout has somewhat backfired in favor of the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, but she will hope to secure a clean win in her next title defense.

At the upcoming Clash at the Castle, Morgan will defend her title against Rousey's good friend and former NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler.

