Liv Morgan sends one-word message after video of awkward conversation goes viral

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan seemingly reacted to her now viral and awkward interaction with someone at tonight's Knicks-Hornets NBA game.

Morgan was in attendance at tonight's Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks NBA game at Madison Square Garden. A clip was shared on social media soon after, in which Morgan can be seen having a conversation with the guy sitting beside her. The person kept trying to engage the WWE star in a conversation, but to no avail.

The viral video seems to have caught Liv Morgan's attention. The popular WWE Superstar was seemingly quite thrilled over fans turning her into a meme overnight and had a message for them on Twitter.

"Y'ALL 😂."

How did fans react to Liv Morgan's tweet?

Morgan is quite popular among the WWE Universe. Fans have always considered her a favorite and were incredibly supportive when she had a brief stint with the SmackDown Women's Title last year.

Her tweet received a bunch of amusing reactions from her fans, as can be seen below:

Matty @ItsAverageNerd @YaOnlyLivvOnce I'm now going to use this anytime someone annoys me. @YaOnlyLivvOnce I'm now going to use this anytime someone annoys me. https://t.co/1FWj6f0vb3

This isn't the first time that Morgan has been caught in an awkward situation. Not long ago, the WWE Superstar was spotted giving autographs to a bunch of fans at an airport. Judging by Liv's demeanor, she wasn't too happy over being swarmed by dozens of fans for autographs.

The video resulted in massive outrage on Wrestling Twitter, with users slamming the 'fans' for bothering Morgan at the airport.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was also recently spotted at the world premiere of Scream VI, the latest offering from the movie franchise. While she currently doesn't have any concrete plans heading into WrestleMania, it remains to be seen what Morgan will do at The Show of Shows.

