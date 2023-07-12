Liv Morgan sends a one-word message to WWE Superstar after his engagement

WWE star Liv Morgan has reacted to the recent engagement of her colleague, Logan Paul.

Paul recently took to social media to reveal his engagement with Nina Agdal. The two started dating last year in May, and he proposed during the couple's recent vacation in Italy.

Taking to Instagram, Morgan congratulated Paul and Agdal following their engagement. She left a "congratulations" comment on Paul's Instagram post.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram comment:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Liv Morgan's reaction to Logan Paul's engagement Liv Morgan's reaction to Logan Paul's engagement https://t.co/Qx0vFApxph

Morgan works under the red brand of Monday Night RAW, much like Paul. She is one-half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

The team of Morgan and Rodriguez won the tag team titles at the recently concluded Money in the Bank premium live event. They defeated Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Konnan believes Logan Paul has the third most heat in WWE after Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently made a big claim about Logan Paul, who has slowly transitioned into a heel after starting as a babyface.

According to him, Paul has the third most heat in WWE after Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan addressed the reaction Paul received from the WWE Universe in London during the Money in the Bank premium live event. He said:

"Bro, Paul has a lot of heat, let me tell you. After Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio, I think he's got the most heat, you know. I loved when Paul did the Frog Splash on [Damian] Priest and the crowd was like, 'you still suck!' That was great."

Paul could not win the Money in the Bank briefcase at the recently concluded premium live event. However, he is currently feuding with Ricochet.

The two men confronted each other this past Monday night on RAW and could face off in a match at SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan's comment on Logan Paul's post? Sound off in the comments.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes