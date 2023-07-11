28-year-old WWE Superstar has the most heat after Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio, claims wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes Logan Paul has the most heat after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio.

Paul started his wrestling career last year when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. He later signed a contract with the Stamford-based company and competed in several other matches. The 28-year-old recently participated in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. However, he failed to capture the briefcase.

During the Money in the Bank bout, Paul received a loud negative reaction from the crowd in London, England. During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed that reaction, stating that he is probably the third most hated guy in WWE today:

"Bro, Paul has a lot of heat, let me tell you. After Roman Reigns and Dominik Mysterio, I think he's got the most heat, you know. I loved when Paul did the Frog Splash on [Damian] Priest and the crowd was like, 'you still suck!' That was great," he said. [2:05 - 2:20]

Reported push for WWE star Logan Paul's energy drink to be investigated by the FDA. Check out the details here.

Logan Paul is currently feuding with Ricochet on WWE RAW

Over the past few months, Logan Paul and Ricochet have crossed paths a few times. The two had a memorable moment during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. They also recently clashed during the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The bout saw Ricochet hit a botched Spanish Fly on Paul through a table. The YouTuber later called out the former Intercontinental Champion for being "unprofessional."

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Ricochet requested that Paul show up last Monday on the Red Brand. The two had a confrontation last night that saw Ricochet challenge the 28-year-old to a first-time-ever match. However, Paul declined. The YouTuber then attempted to attack the former Intercontinental Champion. Nevertheless, Ricochet countered and took him down.

Who was the mastermind behind Logan Paul and Ricochet's confrontation on RAW? Check all you need to know about the segment here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes