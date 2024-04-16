Liv Morgan sends a seven-word message after Rhea Ripley is forced to vacate the Women's World Championship

On this week's WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley was forced to vacate the Women's World Championship in the aftermath of an attack by Liv Morgan.

At WrestleMania 40, Ripley successfully defended her title against Becky Lynch. On the RAW after WrestleMania, The Eradicator was brutally attacked by her former tag team partner, resulting in a shoulder injury.

After being forced to relinquish the Women's World on RAW, Ripley was confronted by Morgan. On Instagram, the latter taunted The Eradicator with a seven-word message.

"Liv.Morgan.Revenge.Tour. Buckle up, kids," wrote Liv Morgan.

Morgan was previously written off WWE television after an attack by Ripley. At the time, the former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered a legitimate injury, forcing her to sit on the sidelines.

Fast forward to the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Morgan made her highly anticipated return. She came close to winning the match but was eliminated by Bayley.

At the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, the 29-year-old once again fell short of becoming the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship.

Vince Russo pointed out an issue with Rhea Ripley's segment from WWE RAW

This week's Monday Night RAW was opened by Rhea Ripley, who right off the bat announced that she would be vacating the Women's World Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out a major issue with the segment, claiming that WWE shouldn't have opened RAW with the segment. He said:

"Bro, my point is, why not throughout the night tease Rhea Ripley's got some earth-shattering news pertaining to her Women's [World] Title? (...) Why are you doing that off the bat? Tease that, promote that."

WWE has confirmed that a new Women's World Champion will soon be crowned. There are high chances of Morgan possibly winning the title. As for Ripley, it remains to be seen how long she will be sidelined for.

