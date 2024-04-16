WWE made a mistake with massive Rhea Ripley announcement on RAW, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley opened this week's Monday Night RAW in Montreal, Canada with a shocking announcement. She vacated her Women's World Title after suffering an arm injury on the previous edition of the red show. Former head writer Vince Russo feels the company made a mistake with the segment.

The Judgment Day member's incredible title reign lasted a total of 380 days. Ripley told the crowd she was injured in the attack by Liv Morgan last week and would be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. The announcement changed the landscape of RAW's women's division, as The Nightmare was expected to feud with Morgan heading into Backlash 2024.

Reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the decision to open the program with the unexpected news. He said the company should have teased the announcement throughout the night to build anticipation and capture fans' attention.

"Bro, my point is, why not throughout the night tease Rhea Ripley's got some earth-shattering news pertaining to her Women's [World] Title? (...) Why are you doing that off the bat? Tease that, promote that," Russo said. (16:06 - 16:26)

Rhea Ripley will be missed by the WWE Universe and fans will hope she returns better than ever.

