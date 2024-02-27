Liv Morgan sends a three-word message after controversial ending to her match on WWE RAW

Following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan took to Twitter/X to send a three-word message.

Morgan was in action against Nia Jax on RAW. However, the match ended in favor of Jax via disqualification after an interference from Becky Lynch. The former SmackDown Women's Champion later confronted Lynch on the show during a backstage segment.

Taking to Twitter/X, Morgan claimed that her "Revenge Tour" was far from over.

"Not even close," wrote Morgan.

Liv Morgan warned Rhea Ripley following Monday Night RAW

Liv Morgan isn't done with Rhea Ripley and still has her sights on her former tag team partner. At the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Morgan came close to winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match but was unsuccessful.

On this week's RAW Talk, the former SmackDown Women's Champion put Ripley on notice. Morgan said:

“Yeah, I do. It’s funny that you say that. My whole life has been obstacle after obstacle, so I’m really no stranger to it, whether it’s Nia Jax, who wanted to involve herself in my business, or Becky Lynch wanting to make every single thing about her. It doesn’t matter because one thing will always remain the same, and it’s that the very last stop of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is and always will be Rhea Ripley and the Women’s World Championship. So I’m not gonna cry about it, Cathy Kelley, and if I were you, I’d just watch me."

Morgan returned to WWE television during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She eliminated Jade Cargill from the bout but was eliminated by eventual winner Bayley.

This wasn't the first time the 29-year-old star came agonizingly close to becoming the number one contender for a championship. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Morgan.

