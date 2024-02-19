Liv Morgan sends a three-word message to Kevin Owens

Liv Morgan took to social media to send a three-word message to Kevin Owens as she reacted to a video posted by WWE's official Instagram handle.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Owens qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He will be joined by five other superstars, including LA Knight, Logan Paul, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre.

Taking to her Instagram story, Morgan sent a three-word message aimed at The Prizefighter.

"He's the coolest," wrote Morgan.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram story below:

Morgan herself has qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. She defeated Zoey Stark to advance to the Chamber Match in Australia.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is currently in her "Revenge Era" and is aiming to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Jake Paul wants Logan Paul to wrestle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania

Logan Paul is currently in his third year in WWE. He is the reigning United States Champion, beating Rey Mysterio to win the title.

The Maverick will compete at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Match to become a double champion, aiming to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Logan's brother Jake Paul stated that he wanted The Maverick to face Owens at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Jake said:

“I don’t know who’s in the cards for him. For me personally, I want him to wrestle Kevin Owens. If he wrestles Kevin Owens, that’s his chance to silence the haters. Obviously, the last time they wrestled, he won by DQ. It’ll be good for him to go get his get-back."

The former WWE Universal Champion defeated Dominik Mysterio on the latest episode of SmackDown to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

