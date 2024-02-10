Logan Paul can silence haters if he faces top WWE Superstar at WrestleMania, claims popular name

In his third year going into WrestleMania, Logan Paul is the WWE United States Champion. Since winning the belt in November, he has only defended the title once, and that was at Royal Rumble against Kevin Owens.

His brother, Jake Paul, recently commented on Paul's WrestleMania challenger. While admitting he has no idea what the plans are, Jake threw The Prizefighter's name into the mix.

As far as he is concerned, the former WWE Universal Champion is a major name whom Logan Paul should defeat by pinfall or submission. This would help The Maverick to silence his haters:

“I don’t know who’s in the cards for him. For me personally, I want him to wrestle Kevin Owens. If he wrestles Kevin Owens, that’s his chance to silence the haters. Obviously, the last time they wrestled, he won by DQ. It’ll be good for him to go get his get-back," Jake Paul told Sports Illustrated.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown is scheduled to emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The General Manager of the blue brand, Nick Aldis, will announce Logan Paul's next challenger on the show.

Logan Paul is convinced he could be "the next Roman Reigns" in WWE

Despite the disqualification finish of their Royal Rumble match, Logan Paul boasts his victory over Kevin Owens as a big deal. Furthermore, The Maverick claimed thereafter that he could follow the footsteps of The Tribal Chief in the pro-wrestling juggernaut.

"Kevin Owens is better than I thought. He’s good, he’s very good. I made fun of him frequently, I called him all sorts of things. I called him the ‘Humpty Dumpty of WWE.’ Called him a 40-year-old schoolboy because he dresses like a teenager. I underestimated him, and I’m in a little bit of pain," he said.

Roman Reigns is infamous these days for his sporadic title defenses. Logan Paul's reign is strikingly similar to the former's. The only argument that can be made is that he has not "paid his dues." Nevertheless, The Maverick is confident about his title reign:

"I’m in a little bit of pain. I did retain my title against all odds for the first time in WWE. That’s the Royal Rumble, and that’s all it takes. One title defense at a time. Who knows, at this rate, I could be the next Roman Reigns. I’m in pain, but I bled."

It is almost certain that Kevin Owens will get a rematch against Logan Paul. However, elsewhere on SmackDown, it looks like there is another WWE Superstar who is hungry for gold.

