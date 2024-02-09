Where is WWE SmackDown Season 26 Episode 6? (February 9, 2024): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode will feature the aftermath of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff show and a thrilling match from the tag team division for the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The February 9, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown will emulate live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It has a crowd capacity of up to 20,000 and serves as the home of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets.

Several episodes of RAW, SmackDown, NXT, ECW, Main Event, and more have occurred in tonight's arena. It also hosted the 2006 Vengeance, 2019 Clash of Champions, and the 2023 NXT Vengeance Day events. The last time WWE was in the arena was on the September 7, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and timing

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE SmackDown?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranges from $23.50 up to $1,000. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets costs $23.50 up to $256.

What to expect from the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

Before tonight's Friday Night SmackDown episode occurs, WWE held a Press Event in Las Vegas to kick off WrestleMania 40. During the show, it was confirmed that Cody Rhodes will battle Roman Reigns at this year's 'Mania.

However, this also resulted in The Rock getting physical with The American Nightmare. It would be interesting to see what will happen in the fallout of yesterday's events.

Logan Paul has also made it clear in previous weeks that he no longer wants to have a part-time schedule in WWE and will now be a full-timer. He requested Nick Aldis to choose him a new challenger for the United States Championship, and the WWE SmackDown General Manager will announce the name tonight.

One match set for tonight is about the Elimination Chamber event later this month in Australia. Bianca Belair and Michin will battle tonight in a Chamber Qualifier match, wherein the winner of the chamber match will challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. This week on RAW, Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler to advance.

Another match tonight about the Elimination Chamber is for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. On tonight's WWE SmackDown episode, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate will face DIY to determine who will challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest for Tag Team gold in Australia.

