Nick Aldis to announce returning former WWE Champion as Logan Paul's next opponent? Exploring the possibility

Logan Paul has had quite the run as the United States Champion since winning it at Crown Jewel 2023. Holding onto the prestigious title proudly, Paul defended his title against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble.

Last night on SmackDown, The Maverick refused to give the Prizefighter a rematch as he is looking for a new opponent. And, as requested, blue brand's GM Nick Aldis will announce his new opponent next week.

But, this new challenger may be a returning former WWE Champion that Paul may not be so happy to see.

The returning former WWE Champion in question is Rey Mysterio, who lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in November 2023.

It was an intense match-up that showcased Paul's nature to win by hook or crook. After all, he won the title by delivering a knockout blow to Mysterio with brass knuckles in hand.

Unfortunately, following the loss, things took a turn for the worse, as the LWO leader suffered a betrayal. Santos Escobar, who was accused of costing Mysterio the title, turned on his teammates and injured The Master of the 619 in the process.

But now, two months removed from the incident, Mysterio could possibly return and get the rematch with Paul that he still rightfully deserves.

It certainly would be great to see Mysterio and Paul go at it one more time. Hopefully, this time around, the referees will be hyper-aware of what's going on, lest the Maverick cheat once again.

But, even then, things could go awry for Mysterio, what with Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma lurking. That said, this is all just speculation, and there won't be any knowing who Paul's new opponent will be until next week.

Logan Paul could be forming his very own WWE faction soon

Over the last few months, Logan Paul has been accused of treating his obligations as a WWE Superstar like a hobby. Even after his United States Championship win, he has continued to take the full brunt of WWE Universe's criticism.

But this hasn't stopped Paul from doing what he wants, and the next step in his WWE career could be forming his own faction.

For those who don't remember, Paul seems to have become very buddy-buddy with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. In fact, the two were integral to his championship defense at the Royal Rumble, providing him with the brass knuckles that would later get Kevin Owens disqualified.

So, given how helpful they've been, why not join forces and create a faction to rival all others?

It would be interesting to see what they would call themselves. Given their polarizing personalities and affinity for social media, one can assume it would have much to do with that.

Would you like to see Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller in a faction? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

