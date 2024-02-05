Popular WWE star addresses his WrestleMania 40 situation amid The Rock vs. Roman Reigns controversy

The buzz has been uncanny ever since the closing moments of Friday Night SmackDown, in which fans saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns standing toe-to-toe with The Rock.

While the outrage is directed at The Great One for taking Cody Rhodes' place in the main event of WrestleMania 40, the fact of the matter is that nothing is confirmed as of this writing.

Needless to say, whether it is Rock or Rhodes who winds up facing The Tribal Chief, LA Knight couldn't care less as he is not going to be part of the title contest. During a recent WWE Live Event, The Megastar proclaimed that whatever the case may be, he will be champion sooner than later.

"We’re now heading to WrestleMania and let’s be honest, it ain’t gonna be me and Roman Reigns at this point. That’s already been decided, right? Understand one thing, I came into this thing and nobody was going to give me anything. That’s okay because they let me take everything I could out of this company. I will continue to do that. What that means in very short order, whether it’s this year, this week, later this month, it doesn’t matter because sooner or later, you will see me become the new champ." [From 2:34 to 3:24]

The word on the rumor mill is that LA Knight could challenge United States Champion Logan Paul at The Show of Shows. Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on the potential matchup between the two superstars.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is not surprised about LA Knight's continued success in WWE

Nick Aldis has become a household name among the WWE Universe thanks to his remarkable work as the General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown.

When he appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet last year in the fall, Aldis called it "great inspiration" that The Megastar has managed to become incredibly popular in spite of repeated bad booking in the first half of 2023. These days, though, Knight is featured in high-profile contests.

"Look, it doesn’t come as any surprise to me, and I don’t think it has come as a surprise for anyone who has followed his stuff in the last few years. I see it as a great inspiration and there is hope yet. He’s literally on the ascent and it is the run of a lifetime," Aldis said.

Despite Knight failing to capture Roman's title at the Royal Rumble, he was protected by WWE Creative. It remains to be seen if the teased showdown between him and AJ Styles happens in the next few weeks.

