Liv Morgan sends a three-word message to male AEW star

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan sent a message to AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. on Twitter.

The 29-year-old signed a full-time deal with Tony Khan's promotion last year after making sporadic appearances for the company for a few years. Brian has continued to work on the Independent Circuit since signing with AEW and has barely featured on TV programming in 2022 for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Pillman recently shared a picture on Twitter that caught the attention of Liv Morgan. The former SmackDown Women's Champion had special praise for the AEW star's hair.

"Hair looks phenom," Morgan tweeted.

Liv Morgan had high praise for AEW star MJF

Morgan has a close relationship with numerous rival promotion stars. The former Riott Squad member was recently spotted with Abadon at a meet-and-greet. She also posted with current AEW World Champion MJF a few months back.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Morgan explained the origin of the picture. She also praised the Salt of the Earth and believes he will make the best decision for him in 2024.

"Aha! So, I went to my friend Skylar's birthday party and he was just there! I had never met him before that," Morgan said. "We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common actually! When 2024 comes, I think only he can know or decide what is best. I think whatever he wants to do is gonna be the best decision for him. Wherever he goes, I'm just he'll be a star." [H/T- comicbook]

One of Liv's closest friends, Ruby Riott, is also a part of All Elite Wrestling. The duo, along with Sarah Logan, made their main roster debut together in 2017. The trio were collectively known as the Riott Squad.

While Ruby went on to join Tony Khan's promotion, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan are still a part of WWE. Sarah recently returned to the global juggernaut after being released in 2020.

