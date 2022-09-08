Liv Morgan sends out tweet addressing impressive recent achievements in WWE

Liv Morgan's had the best year of her WWE career so far in 2022.

At WWE Money in the Bank event, Morgan cashed in her briefcase and defeated Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the very first time. A title reign that is still going strong today. But that's not all she's done in 2022.

A WWE fan on social media posted a tweet about all of Morgan's accomplishments so far in 2022. Including:

Killer match at Day 1 vs. Becky Lynch

Lasted 37:20 in the Royal Rumble

Competed in a fatal 4-way tag match at Wrestlemania

Beat Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

2022 Ms.MITB

SmackDown Women’s Champion

Morgan saw the tweet and felt compelled to respond by teasing that her 2022 is just getting started. Replying with:

"And we're only just getting started *winking face emoji* Watch me *black heart emoji* *sparkles emoji*," Liv Morgan said in a tweet.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce



Watch me 🖤 twitter.com/_livintheory/s… Liv & Theory 🐐 @_LivinTheory



• Killer match at Day 1 vs Becky Lynch

• Lasted 37:20 in the Royal Rumble

• Competed in a fatal 4 way tag match at Wrestlemania

• Beat Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

• 2022 Ms.MITB

• SmackDown Women’s Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce in 2022:• Killer match at Day 1 vs Becky Lynch• Lasted 37:20 in the Royal Rumble• Competed in a fatal 4 way tag match at Wrestlemania• Beat Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler• 2022 Ms.MITB• SmackDown Women’s Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce in 2022:• Killer match at Day 1 vs Becky Lynch• Lasted 37:20 in the Royal Rumble • Competed in a fatal 4 way tag match at Wrestlemania• Beat Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler• 2022 Ms.MITB• SmackDown Women’s Champion https://t.co/2DjtVcmDNE And we’re only just getting startedWatch me 🖤 And we’re only just getting started 😉Watch me 🖤✨ twitter.com/_livintheory/s…

After retaining her championship against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle, what's next for Liv Morgan?

Against all odds, Liv Morgan retained her SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle.

But what's next for Morgan as we head into SmackDown this Friday? Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey had her suspension lifted but proceeded to attack WWE official Adam Pearce moments later, which might put her chances of getting a rematch in jeopardy.

Perhaps it's time for Charlotte Flair to return to the company this week to present another credible challenger for the champion.

Flair hasn't appeared on WWE programming since losing to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash back in May.

WWE @WWE



says it's time to give "This is the #SmackDown Women's Champion because she wins championship matches." @notsam says it's time to give @YaOnlyLivvOnce the respect she deserves after her big win at #WWECastle "This is the #SmackDown Women's Champion because she wins championship matches."@notsam says it's time to give @YaOnlyLivvOnce the respect she deserves after her big win at #WWECastle. https://t.co/I6XSbiFFi8

What do you make of Morgan's comments? Who would you like to see her feud with next on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Liv Morgan reveals what Becky Lynch secretly told her before leaving WWE

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. Is it time for Charlotte Flair to return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi