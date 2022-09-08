Liv Morgan sends out tweet addressing impressive recent achievements in WWE

Liv Morgan's had the best year of her WWE career so far in 2022.
At WWE Money in the Bank event, Morgan cashed in her briefcase and defeated Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the very first time. A title reign that is still going strong today. But that's not all she's done in 2022.
A WWE fan on social media posted a tweet about all of Morgan's accomplishments so far in 2022. Including:
- Killer match at Day 1 vs. Becky Lynch
- Lasted 37:20 in the Royal Rumble
- Competed in a fatal 4-way tag match at Wrestlemania
- Beat Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
- 2022 Ms.MITB
- SmackDown Women’s Champion
Morgan saw the tweet and felt compelled to respond by teasing that her 2022 is just getting started. Replying with:
"And we're only just getting started *winking face emoji* Watch me *black heart emoji* *sparkles emoji*," Liv Morgan said in a tweet.
After retaining her championship against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle, what's next for Liv Morgan?
Against all odds, Liv Morgan retained her SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle.
But what's next for Morgan as we head into SmackDown this Friday? Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey had her suspension lifted but proceeded to attack WWE official Adam Pearce moments later, which might put her chances of getting a rematch in jeopardy.
Perhaps it's time for Charlotte Flair to return to the company this week to present another credible challenger for the champion.
Flair hasn't appeared on WWE programming since losing to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match at WrestleMania Backlash back in May.
What do you make of Morgan's comments? Who would you like to see her feud with next on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.
Q. Is it time for Charlotte Flair to return to WWE?
Yes
No